Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A veteran BBC presenter was left feeling very emotional after announcing he would be leaving - two decades after first gracing our TV screens.

Aaron Heslehurst is leaving the BBC after a 22-year tenure. The 57-year-old broadcaster made the announcement on social media, confirming that his departure would be coming sooner rather than later.

Originally from Australia, Heslehurst has been a BBC business news presenter since 2002, appearing on all their TV channels. His journalism career began as a news reporter for Prime Television/Seven Network in Sydney and Canberra.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He shared the news on X, formerly known as Twitter, writing: "I guess it’s time to share something with you. This week will be my very last show at the BBC.

"After 30 years in TV news and 22.5 of them at the BBC, it’s time to close this chapter. For those who’ve enjoyed my shows over the years, I say thank you. It’s been an honour and a privilege."

In a subsequent post, Heslehurst thanked everyone who had reached out to him after his announcement, with an outpouring of thanks and well-wishes on social media.