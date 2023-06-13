Tributes have been paid to a 16-year-old boy who was stabbed to death at a party in Bath.

Family and friends have paid tribute to a 16-year-old boy who was stabbed to death at a teen birthday party in Bath. The victim, who has been named locally as aspiring drill rapper ‘Mikey’ or ‘YM,’ was attacked during the bash that locals say was crashed by a 200-strong mob after being advertised on social media.

His injuries were so severe that he died at the scene, just after 11pm on Saturday night. A 35-year-old woman who was also injured during the attack was later released from Royal United Hospital.

A total of eleven teens - including nine boys and two girls were arrested on suspicion of his murder. Last night (June 12), three boys – a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old from Wiltshire and a 15-year-old from Dorset – remained in police custody being questioned by detectives.

The other eight teenagers have since been released from custody and no further action will be taken against them. On Sunday (June 11), family and friends of the victim, who was from Bristol, attended a special tribute where balloons were released into the air. One family member said: "This world is so, so cruel and this was never ever meant to happen.

"Rest easy my boy."

Another family member said: "Such a cruel world we live in."

A friend added: "He was so loved by so many. Absolutely heartbreaking."

Tributes have been paid to Mikey Roynon

Another tribute read: "My house won’t be the same without him, always cracking jokes making me laugh."

One neighbour said yesterday: "They posted the 16th birthday party on social media, there were maybe 200 kids there."

Avon and Somerset Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the attack that took place at a suburban house on leafy Eastfield Avenue, Weston.