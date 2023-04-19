Barry Humphries, the star behind drag alter ego Dame Edna Everage has been rushed to hospital as his family gather at his bedside

Barry Humphries has been rushed to hospital in a serious condition as his family gather at his bedside. The Australian comedian, 89, most known for his drag alter ego Dame Edna Everage had recently undergone a hip replacement surgery last month following a fall in February.

The entertainer has been readmitted to St Vincent’s Hospital in Sydney after suffering complications from his previous surgery. It has been revealed that Barry is now ‘comfortable’ and surrounded by his family in hospital.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Barry’s family spoke to 9News in Australia, where they said: “Barry would like to thank everybody for the support and best wishes he has received but he would like more and more.” The comedian’s family also shared: “He would also like to thank the wonderful doctors, nurses and staff at St Vincent’s Hospital.”

Most Popular

The Sir Les Patterson creator has had a career spanning 67 years and has seen Barry performing at events such as The Royal Variety show for King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla in 2019. His wife, Elizabeth Spender has also told 9News that her husband of 33 years was ‘doing fine.’

Entertainment journalist Peter Ford told Sunrise that “things are tough” but added: “I reckon Barry has a fighting spirit and he’s not going to give up easily.” Peter has also asked Australians to send love to the comedian but said that despite “serious concerns” Barry had a “fantastic” team behind him at the hospital and is still finding “moments of humour”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The news of Barry’s condition comes just weeks after the Dame Edna Everage actor had shared he was in “agony” after a fall at his home in Cremorne in February. He shared that he’d faced surgery on his hip after tripping on a rug whilst attempting to reach for a book.

At the time Barry Humphries said he hoped to be back on his feet shortly for another “one man show.” Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald in March, Barry said: “I’m going back on tour later this year” before adding: “The result of my broken hip means I now have a titanium hip… you can call me Bionic Bazza.”

Barry Humphries as Dame Edna Everage

Advertisement

Advertisement