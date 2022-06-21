Back to our roots acoustic selection - 10 CDs to try!

Kevin Bryan CDs acoustic music (photo: Adobe)

Your top 10 CDs with Kevin Bryan

Kevin Bryan

Acoustic tunesmiths and prime practitioners of the roots music genre dominate in my latest survey of new CD releases.

Presence of Dire Straits guitar supremo Mark Knopfler should attract a few uncommitted listeners to Heidi Talbot’s affecting new album while seasoned campaigners such as Paul Brady and Eric Bogle also deserve a mention.

Americana saw impressive efforts emerging from the likes of Rod Picott and Canada’s effervescent Lucky Ones while horror fiction writer Stephen King has hailed Michael McDermott as “possibly the greatest undiscovered rock ‘n’ roll talent of the last 20 years”.

Great acoustic talent

Heidi Talbot (self released)

Sing It For A Lifetime

Heidi Talbot (Self Released) - Sing It For A Lifetime

Dire Straits’ Mark Knopfler lends a hand as Irish folkie Heidi Talbot tackles new material alongside covers by Leonard Cohen, Willie Nelson and Dolly Parton.

Nick Hart (Roebuck Records)

Sings Ten English Folk Songs

Nick Hart (Roebuck Records) - Sings Ten English Folk Songs

The multi talented Hart breathes new life into a selection of traditional ditties, wielding esoteric instruments such as the harmonium, lyre and viol.

Rod Picott (Welding Rod Records)

Paper Hearts and Broken Arrows

Rod Picott (Welding Rod Records) - Paper Hearts and Broken Arrows

Refreshingly raw and unpolished from rough hewn Nashville based Picott, serving up arresting tales of heroes and villains which have become his trademark.

Michael McDermott (Pauper Sky)

St Paul’s Boulevard

Chicago singer-songwriter McDermott’s latest release chronicles lives of a cast of characters living on a fictional street in America’s heartland.

Sally Oldfield (Talking Elephant)

Easy + Celebration

Sally Oldfield (Talking Elephant) - Easy + Celebration

Two interesting late ’70s albums from Mike Oldfield’s elder sister, showcasing gems like You Set My Gypsy Blood Free, The Sun In My Eyes and The Boulevard Song.

Paul Brady (Proper Records)

Maybe So

Paul Brady (Proper Records) - Maybe So

Consistently enjoyable set from Brady, capturing the veteran Irish balladeer in peerless form as he serves up a batch of freshly minted gems for your listening pleasure.

James Combs (High Pine Steeple Recordings)

Falling Under Spells

James Combs (High Pine Steeple Recordings) - Falling Under Spells

Los Angeles based James Combs has been hailed as “one of folk pop’s best kept secrets.” His fifth solo album is typically wide ranging.

The Lucky Ones (Self Released)

The Lucky Ones

The Lucky Ones (Self Released) - The Lucky Ones

Engagingly spontaneous debut from The Lucky Ones, Canadian bluegrass specialists hailing from Yukon. The finished product was captured in the space of five days.

Dietrich Strause (Blueblade Records)

You And I Must Be Out Of My Mind

Dietrich Strause. (Blueblade Records) - You And I Must Be Out Of My Mind

Inventive and adventurous music from multi-talented Strause, garnished with aural effects lending charm to the contents.

Eric Bogle (Greentrax Records)

The Source of Light

Eric Bogle (Greentrax Records) - The Source of Light