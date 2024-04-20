Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A one-year-old baby was left in stitches when he experienced his first roller coaster ride.

Video footage shows Cruz Kimitri-McElroy sitting on his dad's knee and laughing uncontrollably on the Slinky Dog ride in Disneyland Paris. Parents Simon McElroy and Sophia-Kimitri McElroy took Cruz and his sister Ariana on a trip to Disneyland in April 2024.

Cruz had never been on a roller coaster before so Simon and Sophia couldn't believe it when he laughed on the ride. Sophia uploaded the video to her social media @houseofmcelroy, where the post received more than 300K views.

Sophia, 34, from Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, said: "We were like what the hell? We might need to take him on some more rides now. We thought he would be a bit confused but he wouldn't stop laughing.