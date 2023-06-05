Asda is making a major change to an everyday product across all its UK stores - here’s all you need to know.

As part of a plan to reduce plastic waste, Asda will change its milk bottle caps from coloured to clear across all of its UK supermarkets. Typically, different milk types are identified by the coloured lid, with blue representing full-fat milk, green semi-skimmed, and red skimmed.

The bottle tops will now be clear, which will allow them to be recycled, something not currently possible with coloured tops. The new tops will also be made from 30% recycled plastic.

According to Asda, the switch will allow 207 million plastic milk tops to be recycled to make new milk bottles each year. Asda has made the change in partnership with Arla, the UK’s largest dairy cooperative and it will be rolled out in Asda stores from this month.

Instead of bottle caps, shoppers will be able to distinguish between the different varieties by the coloured labelling which will remain on all milk bottles. Fiona Dobson, lead packaging strategy and innovation manager at Asda, said: “At Asda, we are committed to finding ways to reduce our environmental impact.

