Energy bills are forecast to rise in April 2023 so financially struggling households in the UK need all the help they can get.

The cost of living crisis continues to burden UK households and with energy bills set to rise even further in April it’s unlikely to get better any time soon. At a time when temperatures have plummeted due to snow storms and cold snaps, it is important your home is kept warm without hurting your wallet.

Heating experts at Wiser have published research outlining the exact temperatures each room of your house should be to efficiently keep yourself and family members comfortable.

James Clark, technical director at Wiser, said: “A great way to achieve energy savings and ensure optimum comfort for the whole family is to invest in a smart heating system, such as Wiser, that allows you to zone your heating with smart radiator thermostats. By only heating the rooms you’re using to the temperatures you want, you can minimise your energy use.

“In fact, having individual control of each radiator in your home can help save up to 19% in energy usage, and if you activate smart energy-saving modes too, you could save up to £575 a year on your energy bills.

He continues: “With Wiser, you can control the temperature of each room via the handy Wiser Home app and Smart Radiator Thermostats, creating up to 16 individual zones, and truly personalising the heating in your home. Using Wiser smart modes such as Eco and Away Mode can help you achieve further energy savings, and with Insights + on the Wiser Home app, you can connect to your smart metre to access a detailed real-time breakdown of your energy use, room-to-room.”

To make sure of savings ahead of the April energy bill hike, you can visit the Wiser website for more information. Below you can find their recommended temperature setting for each room.

Temperature setting for every room in the house

Efficiently heating your home using these tips from Wiser could save households over £500 on energy bills as charges are set to skyrocket in April - Credit: Adobe

