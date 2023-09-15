Popular BBC One series Strictly Come Dancing is back - here’s one of the contestants, Angela Scanlon

The latest series of Strictly Come Dancing is almost upon us. The 21st season is set to begin on Saturday, September 16 as a number of celebrities from all walks of life go up against each other.

This comes after the show’s 20th season in 2022, which was won by Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal, with the former saying winning the show “is the best thing that has ever happened to me”.

One of the contestants this year is Angela Scanlon. The Irish television presenter and broadcaster for RTÉ and the BBC originally worked as a stylist and a journalist, before moving into television.

Before making the transition to TV, she had an impressive resume, as she wrote for Tatler, Grazia, Company, U Magazine, and Sunday Times Style magazine. Amanda has also been featured in magazines including Vogue, Elle Japan, Sunday Times Style.

Despite getting her big breakthrough in 2016, she was making waves long before that. In 2012, The Irish Times described Scanlon as one of "10 Irish Instagrammers You Need to Follow".

She was also named as the "one to watch" by Vogue in 2013 and also fronted a campaign for one of the most famous brands in the world, Louis Vuitton. With fashion clearly a passion of hers, In 2014, she hosted London Fashion Weekend for a third time.

