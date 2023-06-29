Amazon’s £10 money-saving offer is only eligible to some accounts so you will have to check if you can get it

Amazon is handing out £10 to some shoppers before Prime Day 2023 comes around. The giveaway comes after Amazon revealed that the two-day annual bargain bonanza will take place on July 11 through to the 12th.

There’s already a host of huge bargains that customers can pick up including Ninja air fryers and Shark hoovers - and if you’re signed up you can get access to some early Prime Day deals already.

But there’s a catch to the Amazon offer as not every shopper will be able to get it.

The £10 money-saving offer is only eligible to some accounts so you will have to check if you can get it. All you have to do is try Prime for free and you’ll instantly be gifted £10 to spend off a £30 item.

The Prime offer seems to be aimed at accounts who have not yet signed up to Amazon’s Prime membership so if you’ve been considering joining now could be the best time. Additionally, some Amazon shoppers have said they have also been offered another £5 extra if they check in daily on the website.

