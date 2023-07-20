Aled Jones and his teenage son were left shaken after being confronted by a man with a machete near their London home.

Mr Jones, 52, had been targeted because of his £17,000 Rolex Daytona, with the attacker waving a machete in him and his son’s face, according to reports. He reportedly handed over the watch instead of standing up to the thug, who was said to have been just a teenager.

A source close to Mr Jones, said: “Aled was totally shocked as it came out of nowhere and all happened so fast. The robber threatened him with the machete and demanded the Rolex.

Luckily Aled was savvy enough not to put up a fight for the watch while he was having a deadly weapon waved at him. The attacker had seen the Rolex and targeted him specifically.

"Although Aled was shaken afterwards, he was quite relieved. He was glad he and Lucas were not hurt and that they got home safely to the rest of their family. You can replace a watch and everyone realised it could have been a lot worse."

The Metropolitan Police said: "A 16-year-old was charged with one count of robbery.

"The charge ­follows a robbery on Friday July 7 on Chiswick Road.

"At about 17.40hrs a 52-year-old man reported he had been approached by a male who threatened him with a machete and demanded his watch."

Aled, from Bangor, North Wales, became a star at 14 when his ­version of Walking in the Air, from Christmas film The Snowman, reached No5 in 1985. He is now a regular presenter of Songs of Praise and hosts a morning radio show on Classic FM.