An Aldi store has introduced security tags on packets of sweets that cost as little as 85p. The huge alteration took place as the major supermarket chain reacted to a local issue.

The tags were seen on Kinder snack bars with a retail price of 85p, as well as Haribo Tangfastics (£1) and Cadbury Twirls multi-packs (£1.05). Even two separate sizes of Maltesars were covered in the yellow stickers.

Security tags were spotted on these products at an Aldi store in Catford, South London as a way to solve a local problem of shoplifting. An Aldi spokesperson assured that the security tagging of sweet packets in its Catford store was “something used to respond to a local issue” and should not be expected to be introduced nationally.

They are just a few of the products that have been stamped with security tags in recent months. Products like milk formula, cheese, butter, and even milk were given the protection following high rates of inflation and surges in prices.

