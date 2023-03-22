Dick Van Dyke, star of Mary Poppins and TV series Diagnosis Murder, has been involved in a car crash

Iconic actor and star of Mary Poppins and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Dick Van Dyke, has reportedly been involved in a car crash. The incident took place in Miami, Florida.

Mr Van Dyke was behind the wheel when he allegedly lost control of his vehicle. The 97-year-old sustained a bloody nose but, according to TMZ, was not taken to hospital.

