A fifth of Brits keep every card they've ever received

Adults get more joy from greetings cards than they do from receiving texts, emails, or social media messages.

A poll of 2,000 Brits found that while digital methods like emails and text messages (both 30 per cent) and notes via social media (25 per cent) are more commonplace than cards (13 per cent), 70 per cent consider paper notes more meaningful and exciting to receive.

Two thirds (33 per cent) of these feel they are more personal as they are handwritten, while 64 per cent like that the card was likely chosen specifically with them in mind.

Nearly one in five (19 per cent) claim receiving a card provided a brief respite from their worries, and 28 per cent said they have cried happy tears from opening one.

And 57 per cent feel it strengthened bonds with loved ones.

It also emerged Brits are a nation of hoarders when it comes to greeting cards, as over one in five (22 per cent) admit to keeping 'every' one they receive.

More meaningful and personal

The research comes as Gala Bingo joins forces with online greeting card and gift experts, Moonpig, to release a limited edition collection of bingo call themed greeting cards.

Sara Jolly, at the online bingo company, which commissioned the research, said: "There are not many other things that bring the same joy as receiving a handwritten card in the post from family or friends, let’s be honest.

“Personal messages in any form are lovely and there’s nothing wrong with a text or email - but something about that moment of connection and community when we tear open the envelope and see the card that’s been selected for us is hard to beat.”

The study also found while 14 per cent will display a card for just a few days, 31 per cent have kept them on show for five years or more – as it reminds them of someone special (24 per cent) provides comfort (21 per cent) and gives joy (20 per cent).

More than half (56 per cent) love giving and receiving cards equally - with 80 per cent believing that a feeling of joy is shared between the sender and the recipient.

While nearly half of Brits (49 per cent) enjoy the feeling of knowing they’ll brighten someone’s day, and 46 per cent of us simply like the act of scribing the right words for a loved one.

The findings, via OnePoll.com, revealed we tend to opt for buying witty or humorous cards(45 per cent) while those featuring designs of flowers (31 per cent) and animals (30 per cent) are also popular.

Moonpig has teamed up with Gala Bingo in a new card range available to purchase from now until the end of the year | Gala Bingo X Moonpig

Bringing sunshine into someone’s day

The study also showed 17 per cent of adults have taken part in a community card sending initiative, where cards can be sent to people like care home residents who might otherwise not receive them.

Sara Jolly added: “Most of us are touched by greeting cards that are personal to us, which is why we like to hang on to them - sometimes for years.

“And it’s wonderful to see so many Brits love to use humour to spread happiness, too.

“But it’s also lovely to see how many people would consider spreading a bit of joy in the wider community, by sending someone in need a card to bring some sunshine into their day.

“We are thrilled to introduce our first ever card range with Moonpig and hope the collection brings joy across the UK.”

The bingo themed card range is available to purchase nationwide exclusively on the greeting card website from now until the end of the year.