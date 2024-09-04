Seven in 10 dog owners care more about their pet’s health and happiness than their own.

And 43 per cent admitted they wouldn’t feed their pooch anything they wouldn’t eat themselves.

Plenty of cuddles (79 per cent), belly rubs (77 per cent) and healthy treats (75 per cent) are the top ways dog owners ensure the happiness of their furry companions.

When it comes to their own health, 73 per cent of doggy parents of the 2,000 dog owners polled prioritise their pooch’s exercise needs over their own.

But there is also a stark disparity between the time people take to see a medical expert for themselves and their pet.

For a non-life-threatening condition, people estimate they would wait an average of eight days to see a doctor – whereas they would only wait three days to book a vet appointment for their furry friend.

The research, was commissioned by dog food brand Butternut Box, found despite their best intentions, 29 per cent of owners have no idea what nutrients their dog needs to stay healthy.

A lack of knowledge on what makes a healthy diet for dogs (34 per cent) and lack of time to research different foods available (27 per cent) are among of some the reasons which prevent people from feeding their pooch the best food.

And 21 per cent put it down to a lack of understanding of what their dog needs from their diet. But 30 per cent have given serious thought to their dog’s food within the last week.

Butternut Box made an edible dog house to shine a light on the importance of feeding fresh | Butternut Box

Knowing what your pooch needs

The most important factor when choosing food include the dog’s enjoyment (47 per cent), ahead of nutritional value (41 per cent), according to the OnePoll figures.

Butternut Box has created a larger-than-life edible house for dogs made out of fresh food in Sherwood Pines to shine a light on the importance of feeding fresh.

Constructed using fresh fruit and vegetables, the home of fresh food seeks to educate pet parents on what makes a healthy diet for dogs, whilst showcasing the ingredients found within each Butternut Box meal so dog parents can see the benefits themselves.

David Nolan, co-founder of the fresh dog food brand, said: “It’s no surprise to us that dog owners care more about their pups health and happiness than their own, and it’s a lack of knowledge that stops dog parents from knowing what’s best to feed their furry friends.

“There doesn’t seem to be a good grasp on what makes a healthy diet for dogs among dog owners, as less than a third said they had no idea what nutrients their dog needs to stay healthy.

“We are on a mission to deliver health and happiness to dogs everywhere by changing dog food for good.

“By feeding fresh ingredients it can help provide the right balance of vitamins and minerals for dogs of every age and provides our pets with the energy to enjoy their best walks whilst being packed with lean protein for healthy muscles and tissues.”