Despite a positive second half of the year, new car registrations fell in 2022 but demand for electric vehicles grew and accounted for almost 20 percent of the new sales in the UK last year.

According to Heycar , the electric car market is booming. Electric Vehicle (EV) car sales increased by 76.3% in 2021, and there are an estimated 660,000 electric cars (EVs) on the road in the UK and over 445,000 plug-in hybrids at the end of 2022.

Driving an electric car is very beneficial for the environment. According to Right Fuel Card , driving an EV could save 1.5 million grams of carbon dioxide per year, reducing your carbon footprint massively.

Despite electric cars being so popular, they’re still a relatively new invention and therefore people may not know how they work, such as how to make the battery last longer.

Luckily, experts from Right Fuel Card have shared their top tips on how to make your EV battery last longer. These tips include managing your speed, keeping your car sheltered and more.

Five tips to make sure your EV battery lasts longer

Minimise Rapid Charging

Rapid charges of an electric car are handy if you need a quick boost for a short journey, but it can cause damage in the long term. It’s better for the health of your EV’s battery if you can charge your vehicle slowly, for example using a home charger overnight.

State of charge

It’s recommended that an EV’s battery never be fully drained or even reach 100 percent. This can drain your battery life. The state of charge should always be kept between 20 and 80 percent.

Watch your speed

A similarity between EV cars and those that run on diesel and petrol is that high speeds drain the reserves at a more rapid rate. It’s simple: The faster you go, the more energy you use, which will quickly drain your battery.

Minimise exposure to extreme temperatures

In the UK, this isn’t usually an issue but as temperatures surpassed 40C for the first time, it might be time to take note. If this occurs then your battery could overheat or drain which could have long-term implications, reducing the longevity of your battery. Colder temperatures may also result in longer charging times.

Allow the battery to cool down before charging

