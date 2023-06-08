The students were joined by fellow performers from all over the country who had travelled many miles and worked very hard during rehearsals for the spectacular event on Sunday May 28.
As part of the show, the students aged 4–18 performed a variety of renditions of world-famous songs from musicals, films, and television shows, including the likes of Stranger Things, Moulin Rouge, The Sound of Music, and 9 to 5, to name a few.
On the night, guests, families, and friends alike were able to enjoy a range of performances by students.
Stagecoach Banbury and Brackley principal Melissa Lewis said: "The vibe was amazing, so welcoming and exciting. The students loved it!"
Classes run on Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays during term time at Blessed George Napier School, Banbury and Longford Park Community Centre and The Radstone Primary School Brackley.
For more information about Stagecoach Performing Arts Banbury, visit www.stagecoach.co.uk/banbury or call 07876 253744.