Zoe Ball cheered through Banburyshire in Sport Relief challenge

Radio and television presenter Zoe Ball was cheered as she passed through parts of Banburyshire for her Sport Relief challenge today (Thursday, March 8).

The Radio 2 DJ is cycling from Blackpool to Brighton in five days, called her #HardestRoadHome, raising money for the campaign and awareness of mental health issues.

Zoe Ball on the fourth day of her Sport Relief challenge. Photo: Victoria Dawe Photography

Ball left Stratford-on-Avon at around 9am and passed through Shipston, Chipping Norton and Enstone on her way to Marlow via Oxford.

Ball's 350-mile ride from her birthplace to her adopted home has raised nearly £200,000 for Sport Relief so far.

For more information and how to donate, visit www.sportrelief.com/zoe.

Did you see Zoe pass through Oxfordshire and Warwickshire this morning? Send your pictures or videos to editorial@banburyguardian.co.uk.