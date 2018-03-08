Zoe Ball cheered through Banburyshire in Sport Relief challenge

Zoe Ball on the fourth day of her Sport Relief challenge. Photo: Victoria Dawe Photography
Radio and television presenter Zoe Ball was cheered as she passed through parts of Banburyshire for her Sport Relief challenge today (Thursday, March 8).

The Radio 2 DJ is cycling from Blackpool to Brighton in five days, called her #HardestRoadHome, raising money for the campaign and awareness of mental health issues.

Ball left Stratford-on-Avon at around 9am and passed through Shipston, Chipping Norton and Enstone on her way to Marlow via Oxford.

Ball's 350-mile ride from her birthplace to her adopted home has raised nearly £200,000 for Sport Relief so far.

For more information and how to donate, visit www.sportrelief.com/zoe.

Did you see Zoe pass through Oxfordshire and Warwickshire this morning? Send your pictures or videos to editorial@banburyguardian.co.uk.

