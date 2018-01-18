Young tennis player from Shipston needs help for surgery

An aspiring young tennis player from Shipston is putting her faith in the community’s generosity as she hopes to raise £4,000 for career-saving surgery.

Charlotte Peckover needs knee surgery to stand a chance of becoming a professional tennis player and the two to three year wait on the NHS would be too late.

The 18-year-old student from Shipston is hoping to have the operation in around six weeks so she is desperate to raise the funds through a crowdfunding page online.

“Tennis means everything to me, it’s what I love to do and something I’ve always done,” she said.

“It’s horrible that I can’t do it as I’m in so much pain in my foot so it’s not as enjoyable and I can’t compete.”

Charlotte has been playing tennis since she was five years old and was once sixth in the UK.

A string of injuries means she is currently 126th but Charlotte believes the surgery would allow her to get back to the top.

The surgery would address issues in her knee which have built up over time, leaving her in a great deal of pain when she plays.

Charlotte said her family have been very supportive of her career in tennis but simply cannot afford to the medical fees.

To donate, visit www.crowdfunder.co.uk/up-and-coming-tennis-players-surgery-costs.