Young golfer edges closer to PGA dream

A Bloxham Primary School pupil is a step closer to fulfilling his ambition of playing on the PGA tour after winning a county-wide invitation-only event.

Archie Sollis, 10, has been playing golf for just three years, the last two at Chipping Norton’s Cotswold Golf Club where he is coached by Danny Phillips.

Archie in action

Archie’s family has golf in their genes with Archie’s great-grandfather, father and sister all keen players.

Throughout the year Archie has competed in four tournaments winning at Wrexham Park in May.

Last month Archie took part in the invitation-only finals at Wellington College, and after a slow start managed to find his game and walk away with the winner’s trophy.

Archie said: “I worked so hard for months to make sure I was ready and it all paid off.

“I did it, I really did it and it feels great.”

Archie’s mum, Lucy added: “Archie has one major passion in life and that is golf, he is at his happiest and most focused when on the golf course.”

It comes as no surprise that Archie’s ambition is to become a golf professional and compete on the PGA tour.

So confident is he that he will fulfil that dream, Archie has already asked his dad if he will be his caddy for the par three competition at Augusta on the first day of the Masters.