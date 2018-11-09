Year Six elves on standby to wrap presents at Carrdus School Christmas Fair

The countdown is under way for the Carrdus School Christmas Fair which brings together an eclectic array of Banburyshire traders.

Over 50 stalls showcasing a wide range of Christmas gift ideas will be on hand at this years fair.

Carrdus Xmas fair NNL-180911-092532001

The event will feature a Christmas grotto with a ‘secret’ area where children can choose presents for their parents and have them wrapped by the Year Six elves.

In addition food and drinks will be provided by Mrs. Claus’s Café, which will serve fresh homemade Christmas soup, Christmas baguettes, hot dogs, chips and drinks. Seasonal sweets and cakes, prepared by the parents of Carrdus School, will also be available.

Event organiser Sophie Kendall said: “The positive feedback from last year’s traders made us think we would have a high demand again this year, but it has once again exceeded all expectations.

“This enables us to be very selective about our traders and we have some great stalls at the fair this year. “

The fair takes place on Saturday, November 17 between 10am and 4pm. It will also raise money for charity.

The school has also announced School that they will welcome VIP visitors, in the form of Santa’s reindeers Dasher and Comet, to the event between 1pm and 3pm.

Headmaster Ed Way said: “Last year’s Christmas fair was undoubtedly the most successful since it started, not only did we welcome more people to the school but raised the largest amount to date, supporting our chosen charities Katharine House Hospice and Rosy.

He added: “Our Friends of Carrdus School team are working hard to fundraise at this year’s event, which promises to provide fun for all the family.”