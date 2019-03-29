Writing competition launched for Banburyshire school children

The countdown is underway to the 2019 Banbury Friendship Festival and the Banbury Guardian has teamed up with organisers to run a children’s writing competition.

The festival takes place on Sunday, May 19.

The competition is open to youngsters in three categories – school years three to six, seven to nine and ten to 13.

Competition judge, Henna Ramzan said: “We would like between 50 and 100 words starting with the words, ‘We can save the world’.

“Would you plant trees, clear plastic or ask the government to change its policies? ”

In each category there will be a first, second and third prize of £25, £15 and £10 in book tokens. The winning entries will be published in the Banbury Guardian.

Send entries with name, age, school and year plus contact details. The closing date is April 29. Send to Friendship Competition, Banbury Guardian, Colin Sanders Innovation Centre, Mewburn Road, Banbury OX16 9PA or editorial@banburyguardian.co.uk