Wrestling comes to Wykham Park Academy this weekend

If your looking for something to this Easter that doesn't include chocolate eggs then head down to the Ruskin Road campus for an evening of wrestling.

Banbury's New Breed Wrestling Association (NBWA) will hold their Easter Eggstravaganza in Wykham Hall on Saturday, April 20 from 6pm.

A new champion will be crowned during the evenings bouts.

Adult tickets are £8 in advance from the NBWA website or £10 on the door while children can get advance tickets for £5 or £7 on the door.

Doors open at 5.30pm with the first bout beginning at 6pm.

There will also be a raffle supporting five-year-old Billy's Wish to Walk. His family are trying to raise £85,000 in order for Billy to have an operation and physiotherapy to increase his mobility.