World Cup: 14 places in Banburyshire to watch England vs Sweden

The entire country is eagerly waiting for England’s World Cup quarter-final against Sweden tomorrow (Saturday, July 7).

Banbury was a hive of activity on Tuesday night when England beat Columbia on penalties to make the quarter-finals of the World Cup in Russia.

Venues across the area were jam-packed as thousands of people gathered together for the big match.

The Three Lions have recaptured the imagination of the English public after an estimated 24 million tuned in for the last 16 game.

Nerves will be jangling and nails chewed across the country and Banburyshire again on Saturday as Sweden stand in the way of progression to a first World Cup semi-final since Italia 90.

Venues across the town and surrounding area are showing the big quarter-final clash and here we have compiled 14 of the best places to watch it when Saturday comes.

It’s coming... home?

