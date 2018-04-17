World-class ballerina comes to Adderbury

Royal Ballet dancer Isabel McMeekan will be talking about her life as a ballerina in Adderbury next month.

Isabel trained at Elmhurst School and The Royal Ballet School and has danced as a first soloist with The Birmingham Royal Ballet and the Royal Ballet.

She started dancing from the age of five by going to a weekly class in Sheen, London under former Covent Garden ballerina Diana Vere.

Since retiring from The Royal Ballet, she has founded Everybody Ballet, teaching adult ballet classes in and around London. All classesare taught by former or current Royal Ballet ballerinas.

On May 12, she will be talking about her journey to becoming a ballerina, her career highlights and about the pressures, pitfalls and politics of being a ballet dancer.

There will also be a video of her dancing as The Fairy Godmother to Darcey Bussell’s Cinderella and the lead in Isadora Duncan.

She will be interviewed by her sister, Emilie, who has previously worked as deputy editor of Tatler and features editor of the Evening Standard.

In 2016 she founded The Midult, a website for grown-up women, with her business partner, Annabel Rivkin.

They have a column in the Saturday Telegraph magazine and their book, Midulthood: The Manual for Imperfect Women is out in September.

The event will take place at Christopher Rawlins School, at 7pm for 7.30pm.

Tickets are £10 per adult, £3 per child, to include a glass of wine or a soft drink.

They are available from the library or by email from Keith Mitchell on krmcbe@gmail.com.