Work begins on £20million development to build 40 eco homes in village near Banbury

Work has started on a £20million development to build 40 eco homes in Adderbury.

The proposal was first designed for 60 homes but villagers put up a fierce fight to prevent the greenfield site being built on.

The plan was reduced to 40 homes but this was originally refused by Cherwell District Council for a number of reasons. A planning inspector overturned this decision because Cherwell could not demonstrate a five-year supply of deliverable housing sites.

Hayfield begins construction at Hayfield Manor, Adderbury

The 10-acre site off Berry Hill Road will be known as Hayfield Manor.

Andy Morris, managing director of Hayfield, said the homes at Hayfield Manor will be fossil-fuel free and feature solar PV panels, air source heat pumps, energy-efficient underfloor heating, increased insulation and electric vehicle charging points.

He added: “The design and layout of the scheme has been carefully considered, and we are confident that the considerable environmental enhancements and the high specification that sets Hayfield apart from others, will deliver one of our most eco-efficient and luxurious new developments in the area to date.

“The development is already generating high interest, with potential homebuyers keen to secure a new home at this prime location. We are looking forward to launching Hayfield Manor to the market in early summer.”

The development includes a public open space and the builders said the homes will have designated parking spaces.