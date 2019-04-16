Work begins on 'luxury' care home in Brackley

Construction work has begun on a £12m 'luxury' care home in Brackley that will create more than 100 jobs.

Kingsley Healthcare Group is developing the 66-bedroom nursing home, scheduled to open in the summer of 2020.

Kingsley chief executive Daya Thayan said: “We are proud to have partnered for the first time with Deeley Construction in building this state-of-the-art home in our 20th anniversary year. We look forward to continuing the partnership on future projects.

“As well as setting the standard for elderly care we are passionate about making a positive contribution to the communities in which we operate.

“This home will generate well-paid jobs from senior managers and nurses to chefs, support workers, maintenance and housekeepers.”

The home in Turweston Road will have modern en-suite bedrooms and generous and comfortable living space.

Luxury features will include a cinema room, library, café, hairdressing salon, quiet lounges and a conservatory.

Outside, there will be extensive gardens with beautiful landscape architecture, including a water feature.

Steve Turner, construction director for the Deeley Group, said: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with Kingsley Healthcare on this project which will bring much needed residential accommodation for older people in Northamptonshire, as well as some outstanding on-site facilities for residents.”