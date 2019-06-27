Woodstock crash: injured biker still in hospital as police appeal for witnesses

A motorcyclist seriously injured in a crash with a car on the A44 near Woodstock remains in hospital as police appeal for witnesses to come forward.

A KMT 125 motorcycle was involved in a collision with a Volvo XC 90 near the Duke of Marlborough pub at around 8.20am yesterday (Wednesday, June 26).

Emergency services at the scene of the crash on the A44 near Woodstock. Photo: Thames Valley Police/Twitter

The rider of the motorcycle, a 27-year-old man from Kidlington, was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford, where he remains with serious injuries, police said.

Investigating officer PC Charlie Etheridge of the joint operations unit for roads policing based at Bicester, said: “I am appealing for anybody who witnessed this collision to make contact with police.

”I am particularly keen to hear from anybody who may have dash-cam footage from around that time, or who saw either vehicle prior to the collision.

“Anybody with any information should call the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 43190193936 or alternatively make a report online.”

South Central Ambulance Service described the injured biker’s injuries as life-threatening yesterday.

The A44 was closed from the junction for the B4027 for Glympton to the B4437 for Wootton but reopened at around 1.15pm.

