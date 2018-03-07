Women take to the skies - and road - for Shipston Home Nursing

Three women are taking part in three separate events to raise money for Shipston Home Nursing.

Ming Pearson jumped out of a plane at 15,000 feet in Wanaka, in New Zealand, on Friday last week.

Her Just Giving page said: “I have never done anything like this before, not even a bungy jump, so launching myself out of an aeroplane in front of my children will be fairly terrifying!”

To donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/mingpearson.

Taking part in the London Marathon on April 22 is estate agent Emily Ramsay. As well as SHN she is raising money for mental health charity Mind.

Her fundraising page – which can be found at uk.virginmoneygiving.com/EmilyRamsay1 – says: “When I told my family I had decided to run in the London Marathon they thought I was joking.

“I have to admit I am probably closer to Bridget Jones than Paula Radcliffe when it comes to running ability but I am doing it for two great causes so it is worth all the pain and jokes!”

Pippa Leith will also be running the London Marathon for SHN. To read her story, visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/PippaLeith.