Women dies following car crash just outside Banbury- police are appealing for dash cam footage

A woman has died following a car crash near Banbury on Tuesday (May 9).

By Jack Ingham
Published 11th May 2023, 10:59 BST
Updated 11th May 2023, 10:59 BST

The incident occurred on the A361 between Banbury and Bloxham just before 5.45pm on Tuesday, when a grey Mazda MX-5 and a black Vauxhall Corsa were involved in a crash.

Sadly, the Mazda driver, a woman in her seventies, died at the scene. The occupants of the Vauxhall Corsa suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital.

The police have informed the woman’s family and now have specially trained officers supporting them. No arrests have been made in connection with the investigation.

The investigating officer, Sergeant Darren Brown of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "Sadly, a woman has died following this collision, and our thoughts are with her loved ones."We would like to appeal for anyone that witnessed the collision, or if you saw either car prior to the collision, to contact us (reference number 43230201996).”

"We would also ask anyone with a dash-camera to check their footage and let us know if it has captured the collision or the vehicles involved."Get in touch by calling 101 or via our website, quoting investigation reference number 43230201996."