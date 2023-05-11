Women dies following car crash just outside Banbury- police are appealing for dash cam footage

The incident occurred on the A361 between Banbury and Bloxham just before 5.45pm on Tuesday, when a grey Mazda MX-5 and a black Vauxhall Corsa were involved in a crash.

Sadly, the Mazda driver, a woman in her seventies, died at the scene. The occupants of the Vauxhall Corsa suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital.

The police have informed the woman’s family and now have specially trained officers supporting them. No arrests have been made in connection with the investigation.

The investigating officer, Sergeant Darren Brown of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "Sadly, a woman has died following this collision, and our thoughts are with her loved ones."We would like to appeal for anyone that witnessed the collision, or if you saw either car prior to the collision, to contact us (reference number 43230201996).”