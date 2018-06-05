Woman taken to hospital after ‘fear for welfare incident’ in Banbury

A woman was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a ‘fear for welfare incident’ in Banbury earlier this afternoon (Tuesday, June 5).

Police were called to Upper Windsor Street at around 4pm after a call from a member of the public concerned for a woman’s welfare.

A Thames Valley Police spokesman said: “A fear for welfare incident has now been resolved.

“A woman was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.”

The road was closed temporarily but has since reopened.

UPDATE: Ex-mayor helps woman after welfare incident on footbridge in Banbury