Two nearby off-duty police officers performed CPR on the woman but she sadly died at the scene

Police officers are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a fatal multi-vehicle collision on the M40 earlier this morning.

A woman has died in a multi-vehicle crash near Banbury this morning (Tuesday).

Two nearby off-duty police officers performed CPR on the woman but she sadly died at the scene.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The crash happened at 7.37am on the northbound carriageway of the M40 between Junction 11 (Banbury) and Junction 12 (Gaydon).

There was also a minor collision on the southbound carriageway between the same junctions.

Emergency services closed much of the M40 and diversions have been put in place across the region.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A spokesperson for Warwickshire Police said: "Sadly, despite the efforts of two off-duty police officers who performed CPR - and emergency services who arrived shortly after, a woman died at the scene."

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “Upon arrival, crews discovered two patients.

“One of them, a woman, was found to be in a critical condition and was already receiving medical attention from police officers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Ambulance staff quickly began administering advanced life support but sadly, despite everyone’s best efforts, it became apparent nothing could be done to save her and she was confirmed dead at the scene.

“A second patient was treated for potentially serious injuries before being taken to John Radcliffe Hospital.”

DS Stephen Barr of the Serious Collision Investigation Team said: “This was a serious incident which has seen a woman tragically lose her life.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We are conducting a full investigation and we are now asking for anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has dashcam footage, to please get in touch with us.

“Of particular interest to officers is any footage of a black Volkswagen Polo that was travelling northbound between junctions 11 and 12 between 7am and 7:37am this morning.

“Vehicles on the southbound carriageway were also affected by the collision as two cars heading southbound took evasive action, resulting in a further collision and we would appeal for any footage from those travelling southbound also."