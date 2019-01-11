Woman dies after Cropredy canal rescue

A woman in her 40s has died after being rescued from the canal in Cropredy yesterday (Thursday, January 10).

Emergency services were called to the canal near School Lane after a woman was found in the water at around 4.40pm.

Firefighters pulled her from the canal and after initial treatment at the scene, she was taken in a life-threatening condition to the Horton General Hospital, an ambulance service spokesman said.

But police have confirmed that the woman has died and her next of kin have been informed.

They added that there are no suspicious circumstances and tweeted that ‘our thoughts are with all who knew her’.