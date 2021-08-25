The scene in Dover Avenue on Tuesday

Police are now appealing for witnesses following the fatal crash on an access road off Dover Avenue on the Bretch Hill estate.

Thames Valley Police said that at around 11.50am on Tuesday (August 24) there has been a collision between a red Citroen Relay van and a pedestrian on an access road at the rear of Dover Avenue.

Despite the best efforts of medical professionals the pedestrian, a woman in her 80s was pronounced dead at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Police added that no arrests have been made in relation to this incident.

Investigating officer, PC Craig Ridgely of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, based at Bicester, said: “Sadly a woman has died following this collision and our thoughts remain with her family at this difficult time.

“We are investigating the circumstances surrounding this collision and are asking for any witnesses to please come forward.

“Or if anyone has any a CCTV camera which backs onto the access road between Dover Avenue and Bretch Hill we would ask them to review their footage and please get in touch if it shows anything that maybe able to assist our investigation.