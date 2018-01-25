Winter clothes give-away at Banbury United

After a call for gently used or new winter clothing was put out to Banbury residents before Christmas the fruits of that appeal will be distributed this Sunday.

The collaborative effort by several Banbury charities including Visit Banbury and Banbury Pay it Forward has been a huge success thanks to the generosity of the community.

Piles of coats, hats, gloves and scarfs have been donated and this Sunday, January 28, at Banbury United FC, the clothing will be available for anyone who is in desperate need of some winter warmth.

The three hour event between 1pm and 4pm has been organised by North Oxfordshire and Cherwell Valley Young Labour project leaders and has been dubbed ‘Take What You Need’.

This is the first of many charitable event Young Labour plan to host in the upcoming months.

For more information on upcoming events visit the groups Facebook page.