Winners and losers in changes to S4 Stagecoach service

Changes to Stagecoaches between Banbury and Oxford will change from May 20.

The new timetables for the Gold S4 service will be welcomed by some and lamented by others.

The S4 bus in Banbury. NNL-180805-150119009

While there will be a new and faster morning journey from Banbury to Oxford for commuters, Mondays to Fridays and later evening journeys from Oxford and Banbury, Mondays to Saturdays, Deddington’s half hourly service will be reduced to an hourly bus.

Stagecoach said this week extra, supplemented journeys which made the Deddington route a half hourly service in June 2015 have not attracted enough passengers to make it financially sustainable. These will be withdrawn after Saturday, May 19.

The company said there will be minor adjustments to timetables to improve punctuality and no changes to Sunday timetables.

Bus users are advised to look at the full timetable for services from May 20 at www.stagecoachbus.com and look for the ‘service updates’ section or call 01865 772250.

Changes are being made to the S4 Banbury to Oxford bus service

Martin Sutton, Managing Director at Stagecoach in Oxfordshire, said in a statement: “We are continually looking at the network and, where we can, make improvements to services to match customer demand.”