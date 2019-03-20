WIN tickets to Downton Abbey concert with Mr Carson at Highclere Castle

Would you like the chance to enjoy a magnificent open-air concert to celebrate the iconic TV series Downton Abbey?

The event, which takes place at Highclere Castle – the 5,000 acre estate where Downton was filmed – will be compered by none other than Carson himself.

Jim Carter aka Mr Carson. Photo: Getty Images

Actor Jim Carter OBE will host the concert in character as the beloved butler to the Crawley family, reflecting on his time at Downton Abbey and some of the most memorable moments from the show.

His stories will be brought to life by clips and montages from the series with The Chamber Orchestra of London and the television show’s composer John Lunn on piano, performing songs from the beautiful soundtrack, including I’ll Count The Days and If You Were The Only Girl In The World.

It is an organised event, with seating and is sure to be a memorable, midsummer event on Saturday, June 22.

