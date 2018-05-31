WIN tickets for Saturday night at Nocturne Live

The Nocturne Live series of concerts at Blenheim Palace have become one of the highlights of summer with a stunning line-up of headliners, and you could be there by entering the competition in the Banbury Guardian today (Thursday, May 31).

This year is no exception, with big names for each of the four nights from June 14-17.

Nick Lowe is appearing at Nocturne NNL-180525-173546001

The Sunday evening finale with Gary Barlow has sold out but we’ve got a pair of tickets for the Saturday night triple bill of Elvis Costello, The Waterboys and Nick Lowe, to give away to one lucky reader in our great competition.

The Nocturne series opens on the Thursday with Nile Rodgers and Chic, supported by Soul II Soul and MF Robots, while there’s a change in style on the Friday when Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds headline, with The Coral as support.

Nocturne Live director Ciro Romano said: “We’re confident that the line-up for this year’s Nocturne is our strongest to date.

“We have four true giants of the music world, each offering something different but all undeniably world class. We look forward to welcoming everyone to the palace.”

Nocturne Live NNL-180525-173808001

To be in with a chance of winning our pair of tickets, simply answer the question below, complete the form in the paper and send to: Elvis Costello Competition, Banbury Guardian, Colin Sanders Innovation Centre, Mewburn Road, Banbury OX16 9PA.

Only original forms will be accepted and entries must be received by noon on Thursday, June 7, when the winner will be drawn.

The question is: Whose army did Elvis Costello sing about in 1979?

The prize consists of one pair tickets for the Saturday night only. No alternative will be provided. The prize has been offered by Baxter PR, the PR agency for Nocturne Live.

Please indicate on the form you are happy for your details to be shared with Baxter PR if you are the winner.

For more information about the series, go to www.nocturnelive.com.