Win prizes at makeup heaven on a bus at Banbury Gateway

A makeup-lover’s dream on a bus is coming to Banbury Gateway Retail Park on Sunday (July 15) – with shopping vouchers and free bus tickets up for grabs.

The shopping park has teamed up with Stagecoach for its very own free ‘beauty bus’, featuring everything from free makeup tutorials and makeovers to beauty advice and samples.

Between 11am and 4pm, the park’s bus will be home to trained makeup experts as well as the place for event-goers to enter a competition to win a £150 hamper courtesy of Banbury Gateway stores.

Plus Stagecoach will be giving away free bus tickets as well as advice on the 500, 200 and B6 bus services.

April Galvin of Banbury Gateway Shopping Park, said: “Here at Banbury Gateway, we have an excellent selection of retailers with some popular beauty options, so we thought the Stagecoach ‘beauty bus’ would be the perfect opportunity to showcase the products that shoppers can find in the park’s stores as well as show how easy local transport is for Banbury.

“The Stagecoach bus will be dressed to impress during the day to ensure our shoppers can find us.

“We will have faux flowers, beauty props and bunting as well as a flower arch to welcome everyone onto the bus.

“Upon boarding the bus, the people of Banbury will be able to speak to trained makeup artists about the latest beauty trends and best products for them as well as enjoy watching tutorials and having their own makeovers done.

“Youngsters will be able to enjoy some pampering too with hair chalk, braiding and glitter tattoos.

“Throughout the day, complimentary nibbles will be available for those enjoying the ‘beauty bus’ services.

“Plus, the Stagecoach team will be able to offer advice and information about travelling to and from Banbury Gateway and the surrounding areas.”

Business development manager at Stagecoach in Oxfordshire, Karen Coventry, said: “Stagecoach is looking forward to supporting Banbury Gateway at the Beauty Bus event.

“Banbury Gateway is an important retail destination on our network and it’s great we can connect people from areas such as Banbury, Brackley and further afield through connections made by bus to the shopping park so they can make the most of the great shopping facilities.”