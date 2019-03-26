Will you recognise next months Castle Quay visitors?

The robots in disguise will be coming to meet fans at Banbury's Castle Quay shopping centre next month.

On Saturday, April 13, both Bumblebee and Optimus Prime from the famous Transformers franchise will be meeting and greeting fans.

The free event will see visitors to Castle Quay also get the chance to pose for pictures next to the impressive 3 metre tall Optimus Prime and the 2.6 metre tall Bumblebee.

Both characters will be making appearances at intervals between 11am and 4pm on the Saturday.

Paul Jackson, centre manager at Castle Quay Shopping Centre, said: “We are very excited to be welcoming Bumblebee and Optimus Prime to Castle Quay this April. We’re looking forward to seeing lots of families and Transformer fans at the centre and it’s set to be a great day out for everyone.”