WI members fill Tysoe church with poppies for Armistice centenary

Tysoe Women’s Institute (WI) members have adorned St Mary’s Church in the village with thousands of handmade poppies for the 100-year anniversary.

The group is hosting a coffee morning in the church from 11am to 3pm tomorrow, Saturday, to raise funds for the Royal British Legion, before the service on Sunday.

Tysoe WI members Dee Spencer and Christine Harrop with some of the poppies on display at St Mary's Church NNL-180711-102043001

WI president Jacqueline Franklin said: “We’ve been very busy making thousands of poppies to decorate our church and it is quite a spectacular sight.

“The poppies have been crafted entirely by our members from a variety of mediums including paper, wool, paint and felt.

“We hope lots of people will come along and see the tribute, along with a display from the local history group that includes photos and information relating to the village during this period.”

The poppy decorations will stay in the church until November 19.