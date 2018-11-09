WI members fill Tysoe church with poppies for Armistice centenary

Tysoe Women’s Institute (WI) members have adorned St Mary’s Church in the village with thousands of handmade poppies for the 100-year anniversary.
The group is hosting a coffee morning in the church from 11am to 3pm tomorrow, Saturday, to raise funds for the Royal British Legion, before the service on Sunday.
WI president Jacqueline Franklin said: “We’ve been very busy making thousands of poppies to decorate our church and it is quite a spectacular sight.
“The poppies have been crafted entirely by our members from a variety of mediums including paper, wool, paint and felt.
“We hope lots of people will come along and see the tribute, along with a display from the local history group that includes photos and information relating to the village during this period.”
The poppy decorations will stay in the church until November 19.