Whole-time firefighters wanted in Oxfordshire for first time in eight years

Whole-time firefighters are being recruited in Oxfordshire for the first time in eight years with an emphasis on increasing diversity.

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service chief fire officer Simon Furlong said the organisation should reflect the community and encouraged anyone up for the challenge to apply.

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service

"We want our fire and rescue service to reflect the community we are here to support and our firefighters come from all walks of life," he said.

"What our firefighters all have in common is self-reliance, confidence, respect, enthusiasm, team spirit and a willingness to be ready for anything when they are alerted to an emergency.

"I would like to encourage anyone who thinks they could be our future to apply or find out more about the role.”

According to a new study by Investors in People, around a fifth of UK workers started the new year wanting to leave their current role.

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service

Oxfordshire County Council believes becoming a firefighter is well worth considering as it is not like any other job which is about more than saving cats from trees and putting out fires.

The role of the modern-day firefighter is constantly changing with an increased focus on keeping communities safe by educating, engaging, safeguarding and looking after the vulnerable, as well as responding to a variety of incidents, the council said.

These can be medical emergencies, dealing with toxic leaks, road traffic collisions, water rescues, floods, and fires.

Cllr Judith Heathcoat, cabinet member for the fire service, added: “This is an exciting opportunity for people to join a high performing and excellent fire and rescue service.

"The work undertaken by our firefighters in engaging with both the young and old people in our communities is a great example of where as a county council we are working together to help make Oxfordshire a safer place for all our residents.

"I regularly visit the operational crews around the County and I am looking forward to meeting the next generation of men and women who will continue to keep us all safe.”

Applications can be made online from 9am today (Monday, January 8) to 5pm on Thursday (January 11)/

Find out more at www.oxfordshire.gov.uk/wholetimefirefighters.