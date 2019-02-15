Who’s been sentenced at Banbury Magistrates’ Court

The following cases were heard at Banbury Magistrates’ Court.

Jason Adrian Palmer, 48, of Winters Way, Bloxham pleaded guilty to making two indecent photographs/pseudo-photographs of children (category B) between November 13, 2016 and February 22, 2017. He was given a 130-hour unpaid work order with a rehabilitation activity requirement. Palmer pleaded guilty to making five indecent photographs/pseudo-photographs of children (category C) between November 13, 2016 and June 22, 2017. He was ordered to perform 130 hours unpaid work. Palmer also pleaded guilty to possessing 55 pornographic images which portrayed, in an explicit and realistic way, a person performing an act of intercourse with a live or dead unknown animal. He was ordered to carry out 130 hours of unpaid work. Palmer was ordered to pay court costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £85.

Alex James Miller, 25, of Kenilworth Way, Banbury pleaded guilty to drink driving in Beaumont Road on December 29, 2018. He had 96 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Miller was disqualified for 23 months, fined £464 and ordered to pay a £46 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Anthony Westcott, 59, of Beech Drive, Brackley pleaded guilty to speeding, driving at 45mph in a 30mph limit in Stratford Road, Buckingham. He was disqualified for 21 days, fined £358 and ordered to pay a £35 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Paul Dennis Ledbury, 48, of Whimbrel Way, Banbury pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer at Whimbrel Way on January 10. He was fined £300 and ordered to pay compensation of £50 and court costs of £85. Ledbury also pleaded guilty to obstructing an officer in the execution of their duty. He was fined £280.

Raqib Mohammed, 21, of Wykham Place, Banbury pleaded guilty to possession of a quantity of Class B drug cannabis on January 15. He was fined £80 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and court costs of £85. The drugs were forfeited and destroyed.

Levente Tanko, 34, of Fergusson Road, Banbury pleaded guilty to drink driving in a BMW car in North Bar, Banbury on January 12. He had 85 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Tanko was disqualified from driving for 20 months, fined £380 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £38 and £85 court costs.