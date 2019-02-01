Who’s been sentenced at Banbury Magistrates Court

The following cases were heard at Banbury Magistrates’ Court:

Paul Edmund McCabe, 44, of Jubilee Court, Banbury was convicted of permitting the premises to be used for the supply of crack cocaine and heroin. He pleaded not guilty. McCabe was given a community order in respect of each offence, being subjected to a curfew by electronic monitoring from 7pm to 7am for three months. He was ordered to pay an £85 victim surcharge and £200 court costs.

Jordon Karl Albert Moore, 22, Merton Street, Banbury, pleaded guilty to breaching requirements of the sex offenders’ register by failing to complete a notification requirement due to being of no fixed address and by failing to register a new address within three days. He admitted breaching a suspended sentence order. Moore was sent to prison for a total of 16 weeks and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115.

Christopher Chilton, 27, of Middleton Road, Banbury was fined £660 and disqualified for six months for driving in Oxford Road, Oxford without insurance.He was ordered to pay £66 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Joseph Johnson, 58, of Ayres Drive, Bloxham pleaded guilty to stealing alcohol worth £30 from Morrisons supermarket, Banbury on December 28, 2018. He was fined £100, ordered to pay £30 victim surcharge and £40 court costs.

Peter Lockley, 34, of Forsythia Walk, Banbury pleaded guilty to drink driving in a VW Scirocco on Oxford Road, Banbury on December 18, 2018. He had 95 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Lockley was disqualified from driving for two years and ordered to do 80 hours’ community service. He was ordered to pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Ben Willoughby, 25, of Cherwell Court, Britannia Road, Banbury pleaded guilty to drink driving on a Honda motorcycle in Oxford Road, Adderbury on December 21, 2018. He had 98 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Willoughby was disqualified from driving for 25 months, ordered to do 80 hours’ community service, pay a £85 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Ashley Henderson, 33, of Restharrow Mead, Bicester pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath on request. Henderson was disqualified from driving for 14 months, fined £450 and ordered to pay a £45 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.