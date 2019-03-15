Who’s appeared in court?

The following cases were heard at Oxford Magistrates Court:

Daniel James Bull, 28, of North Bar Street, Banbury pleaded guilty to drink driving in a Fiat car on Spiceball Park Road, Banbury on February 9. He had 65 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Bull was disqualified from driving for 17 months. He was fined £300 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Gabrielle Jade Kirtland, 21, of Kenilworth Way, Banbury was fined £440 for not paying a £5.20 rail fare between Bicester North and Banbury on September 6, 2018. Kirkland was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £44, court costs of £100 and £5.20 compensation to Chiltern Railways.

Alynga Sophia Mohammed, 46, of Ploughley Road, Ambrosden, Bicester was fined £440 for not paying a £5.20 rail fare between Bicester North and Banbury on September 6, 2018. Mohammed was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £44, court costs of £100 and £5.20 compensation to Chiltern Railways.

Luke Holt, 40 of Williams Road, Upper Heyford was fined £660 for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver of a Land Rover. Holt was ordered to pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. His licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

Peter Hutchison, 70, of Finsbury Place, Chipping Norton pleaded guilty to exceeding the 30mph speed limit in a Volkswagon in Station Road, Lower Heyford on August 20, 2018. He was fined £100 with a £30 surcharge and £85 court costs. Hutchison’s licence was endorsed with three points.

Jodie Michelle Perry, 39, of Rock Hill, Chipping Norton pleaded guilty to driving at 51 mph in a 40mph speed limit in a Nissan car at Bicester on August 31, 2018. Perry was fined £100 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. Her driving licence was endorsed with three points.

Stuart William Hutchings, 44, of Rotary Way, Banbury pleaded guilty to the theft of a pair of Michael Kors glasses valued at £220 from Vision Express on August 23, 2018. He received a 12-month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay a £20 victim surcharge.

Jordan Copestake, 19, of Rosemary Drive, Banbury, pleaded guilty to driving with an excess amount of cannabis in his blood. He was fined £253 with a £30 victim surcharge with £85 court costs. He was disqualified for 12 months.

James Christopher Harris, 25, of Hinton Road, Woodford Halse, pleaded guilty to driving at 36mph in a 30mph speed limit. He was fined £100 with £30 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Thomas Renton, 69, of Broughton Road, Banbury pleaded guilty to drink driving in a Mercedes car on Queensway, Banbury on October 5, 2018. He had 73 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Renton was disqualified for 18 months, fined £500 ordered to pay a £50 victim surcharge and £775 to the Crown Prosecution Service. Renton also pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention on the same date but was not given a separate penalty.