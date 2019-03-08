Who has been sentenced in court?

The following cases were heard in Oxford Magistrates Court:

Aiden Booth, 20, of Kingsway, Banbury pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis and obstructing a police officer in his duties under the Misuse of Drugs Act. Booth was fined £140 for each count as well as being ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Louise Bramley, 39, of Miller Road, Banbury was given a conditional discharge for failing to comply with conditions under the terms of the Sexual Offences Act in failing to notify police of an address stayed at for more than 12 hours where a person under 18 lives. Bramley was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £20.

Alex George Waller, 24, of Ayres Drive, Bloxham pleaded guilty to driving a Volvo car with excess cannabis in his blood on Southam Road, Dukes Meadow Drive and Winter Gardens Way, Banbury on November 6, 2018. Waller was ordered to undertake 100 hours of unpaid work and to pay a victim surcharge of £85 plus £85 court costs. Waller was also disqualified for two years.

Rebecca Ann Nuttall, 28, of Samuelson Court, Banbury was sent to prison for eight weeks for theft of clothing and toiletries valued at £66 from Next on February 1. She received a further two weeks imprisonment for failing to observe bail conditions. Four other incidents were taken into consideration. Nuttall was also ordered to pay £14 compensation.

Philip Addison, 61, of Windsor Close, King’s Sutton was fined £660 for failure to give information relating to the identification of a driver. Addison was also ordered to pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. His licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

John Christian Beard, 52, of Bovewell, Souldern was fined £660 for failure to give information relating to the identification of a driver. Beard was also ordered to pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. His licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

Karen Cross, 52, of The Avenue, Middleton Cheney was fined £660 for failure to give information relating to the identification of a driver. Cross was also ordered to pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. Her licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

Thomas Jacob Kenehan, 29, of High Street, Upper Brailes was fined £440 for driving a Ford car at 44mph in a 30mph speed limit on Broughton Road on July 14, 2018. He was also ordered to pay £44 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. His licence was endorsed with four penalty points.

Wesley James Allen, 48, of Middleton Road, Banbury was fined £660 for driving without insurance at Souldern on August 25, 2018. Allen was also ordered to pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Gerrie-Lee Smee, 41, of South Street, Banbury was fined £660 for driving without insurance in Oxford Road, Adderbury on August 31, 2018.Smee was ordered to pay £66 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. His licence was endorsed with six points.

Stacey Swell, 34, of Fairfax Close, Banbury was fined £120 for driving without insurance on the A4260 at Hopcrofts Holt. She was fined a further £40 for driving without a MOT test certificate. Swell was also ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.