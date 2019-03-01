Who from Banburyshire has been sentenced in court?

The following cases were heard at Oxford Magistrates Court:

Reily Tobar Butcher, 24, of High Street, Brackley pleaded guilty to drink driving in an Iveco vehicle in Marshall Road on September 30, 2018. He had 92 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood. Butcher was disqualified from driving for 24 months and ordered to do 80 hours of unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. Butcher also pleaded guilty to driving with an excess of the drug ketamine in his blood on the same day in Marshall Road. He was disqualified for 24 months and ordered to undertake 80 hours unpaid work.

Oxford Magistrates Court. NNL-190219-182753009

Ryan James Kane, 33, of Sandown Road, Bicester pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in Banbury High Street on January 26. Kane was fined £150 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Paul Williams, also known as Paul Scouse, 50, of St Nicholas Park, Old Marston, Oxford pleaded guilty to the theft of toiletries and alcohol worth £329.50 from Marks and Spencer, Banbury on January 29. He was fined £75 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge.

Shekiel Riccardo Sands of HM Prison Nottingham pleaded guilty to driving in Broad Street, Banbury while unfit through drugs. He was fined £200, ordered to pay £30 victim surcharge and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Reggie Ruben Smith, 30, of Ballard Close, Middle Barton pleaded guilty to production of cannabis at Middle Barton on August 15, 2018. He was fined £300 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and court costs of £85. The cannabis, plants and equipment were forfeited under section 27 of the Misuse of Drugs Act. Smith also pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis resin on August 15, 2018. He was fined £75.

Tinovimbanashe Chipembere, 20, of Southdrift Way, Luton pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis in Bicester on November 12, 2018. He was fined £75 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £300. Chipembere was also fined £150 for entering a closed premises in Ruskin Walk, Bicester in contravention of a closure order.

Ellie Ewings, 19, of New Place, Cropredy pleaded guilty to drink driving in a Toyota car in Abingdon Road, Oxford on January 30. Ellis had 84 microgrammes of alcohol in 1oo millilitres of breath. She was disqualified for 20 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay £30 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Nicusor Marian Serban, of Evenlode Cottages, Heythrop Park, Heythrop, Chipping Norton pleaded guilty to stealing food items worth £325.12 from Marks and Spencer, Banbury on April 21, 2018. He was fined £165 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Aaron Clarke, 36, of Marlowe Close, Banbury pleaded guilty to possession of MDMA in Banbury on May 25, 2018. He was fined£300 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and court costs of £85.

Courtney De-trell Harris, 44, of Hornton Drive, Banbury pleaded guilty to possession of crack-cocaine in Banbury on December 31, 2018.Harris was fined £120 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and £85 court costs.

Michael John Dunkley, 47, of Brickle Lane, Bloxham was fined £276 for travelling at 87 mph in a 50mph speed limit on the A361 on a Triumph motorcycle on May 18, 2018. He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and £85 court costs. Disqualified for four months.

Ashley Phelps, also known as Ashley English, 29, of Easington Road, Banbury pleaded guilty to sending multiple Facebook messages and multiple attempts to call a person he was prohibited from doing so by a restraining order. He was committed to prison for six months suspended for two years, victim surcharge £115 and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Alex Bradford-Sturgess, 25, of Ravencroft Bicester was fined £220 for driving at 49mph in a 40mph speed limit in Kidlington on July 4, 2018. He was ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.