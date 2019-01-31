When will it snow in Banbury?

The Met Office is forecasting a night of snow for Banbury and the surrounding areas with a yellow weather warning in place.

Snow flurries of varying amounts are expected from 9pm this evening (Thursday, January 31) until 4am tomorrow morning, according to the Met Office.

The 'Beast from the East' blanketed the town

The weather warning for snow and ice is in place from 1pm this afternoon until 9pm tomorrow, but any single period of rain and snow is not thought to last more than six to nine hours.

Snow levels are likely to reach 1-3cm but there is a possibility for as much as 5-10cm.

School closures can be found on the schools’ and county councils’ websites.

