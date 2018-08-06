What will help Oxfordshire people in older age?

Members of the public are being asked to contribute to a strategy for older people in Oxfordshire.

The eventual plan will outline how health and care organisations across the county might work together to help Oxfordshire’s residents stay as fit and healthy as possible for as long as possible.

Planners want to discover if people need more help and how the authorities can ensure they work together effectively to support older people’s needs.

Planners say: “Once we know what is important to you as you grow older, we can plan to make sure your priorities are met. The previous strategy ended in 2016 and we would like your help to develop a new Older People’s Strategy that will run from 2019 to 2023.

“We want to work with you throughout the development of the new strategy. Part of this first stage is to get your input and evaluate what we already know; to understand what is important to people as they prepare for old age. A group of patients and service users and the public are helping us review information we have collected over the years.”

Issues important to older people noted in previous surveys have included transport and access to services, waiting times to see health professionals, housing growth and population, loneliness and isolation and communication between health professionals .

The survey is open until September 3. Go to https://consult.oxfordshireccg.nhs.uk/consult.ti/OPDeV/consultationHome