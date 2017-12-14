What do prisoners get for Christmas lunch?

Her Majesty’s Prison Service has released the Christmas menus for this year and they may surprise you.

In the two nearest prisons to Banbury, HMP Bullingdon and HMP Grendon Springhill both just outside Bicester, inmates will be served a selection of traditional Christmas food.

Bullingdon inmates have a choice of mains; roast turkey, vegetable Kiev, vegan peppered steak pie or roast chicken all accompanied with roast potatoes and sprouts.

For dessert they can tuck into either an Eccles mince pie and custard or fruit.

Inmates at Grendon Springhill have a more refined choice of main from either; roast turkey and trimmings, roast leg of lamb and mint sauce, spinach and mushroom lasagne or chickpea and butter nut squash wellington all served with roast potatoes, Brussel sprouts and carrots.

For dessert they can choose either Christmas pudding and custard, frozen raspberry yoghurt or fresh fruit.

Meanwhile inmates at HMP Aylesbury will have a feast we can all be envious of as their menu consists of chicken breast, three slices of turkey, nut roast and salmon steak with stuffing, a chipolata wrapped in bacon, carrots, sprouts, sweet corn, roast potatoes and gravy with cranberry sauce.

If they have room for dessert they can have either a Satsuma or Christmas pudding and custard.

Who said crime doesn’t pay.