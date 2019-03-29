Welcome in spring at Nicholsons Nurseries

Nicholsons, the plant and garden experts in North Aston, will welcome in the dawn of spring with their Spring Equinox Festival tomorrow.

On Saturday, March 30 between 10am and 3.30pm the horticultural experts will bring in the new season with .

The event will feature workshops and gardening talks on subjects such as lighting your garden and border planting.

There will also be music, poetry reading and a selection of food and drink in the yurt.

Tickets are free and are available from Evenbrite until 10am, March 30.

For more information and to register for free tickets visit their Facebook page.